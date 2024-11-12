26-year-old male remanded to prison in Asot Michael murder case

The man was taken into custody on Monday evening- a day when he was discovered in his house by his maid with wounds and injuries on his chest.

Antigua and Barbuda: A 26-year-old Alexta Francis was remanded to prison by the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda in connection with the murder of MP Asot Michael at his Dry Hill residence. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday and the session will take place in morning.

The man was taken into custody on Monday evening- a day when he was discovered in his house by his maid with wounds and injuries on his chest. When the interrogation started, evidence was found about his involvement in the incident, and he was formally arrested with charges of murder by the police officials.

According to the reports, Francis didn’t yet have any legal representation, and the clearance has not been issued yet about where he was being held on Saturday. In a statement, Atlee Rodney- Police Commissioner of Antigua and Barbuda also provided proper details on the matter and added that the team has showcased great professionalism in handling the matter.

He said that the team did not take much time to locate the culprit and now the formal court proceedings will be started on Monday. It will further feature the proper hearings on the case and the punishment will also be decided by the court in the murder case of Asot Michael.

Atlee Rodney noted that the police had no plans to reveal the reason and motive behind the murder, but the reason could be disclosed in court after some time. Michael, 54, was an independent member of Parliament and was known as the wealthy businessman. He also remained the member of the governing Antigua and Barbuda Party and also served as the member under the banner of the party in the country.

He was also known as the philanthropist and successfully ran as an independent in the 2023 election to retain his seat in the parliament. He won the election and became an independent member of parliament.