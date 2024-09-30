Premier Brantley visits Nevisian Sunset construction site, hails it a great investment

Premier Brantley, who is also the Minister of Finance shared a glimpse of his visit over his social media and noted his excitement for visiting different construction sites across the island.

Nevis: Premier Mark Brantley recently paid a visit to take updates on the ongoing construction at Nevisian Sunset’s construction site. Premier Brantley, during his visit to the construction site engaged with Lathan Thomas and thanked him for proceeding with project Apace.

Premier Brantley, who is also the Minister of Finance shared a glimpse of his visit over his social media and noted his excitement for visiting different construction sites across the island.

“As Premier and Minister with responsibility for investment I love to engage with our various ongoing projects and investors to see where they are and how we can partner even more to create jobs and value for the Nevis economy,” Premier Mark Brantley's post read.

The Premier of Nevis then highlighted the ongoing construction as a ‘beautiful modern development’ for the island of Nevis.

Premier Brantley visits Nevisian Sunset construction site

The ongoing construction of Nevisian Sunset is notably one of the significant developments for the island nation. The project which is aimed at Cotton Ground is of St. Thomas Parish, Nevis. The project is to be constructed over 4 acres of beautiful sloping foothills, providing one of the best views of the island.

The property on completion will include 20 free-standing housing structures with 60 units. Every structure has been designed to contain two individual two-bedroom units and a one-bedroom unit. All two bedrooms are equipped with en suite bathrooms, while one-bedroom units will include en suite bathrooms and a half bath.

The units on completion will also include an open living area, accompanied by a west master suite and living room, offering great insights into the outside world. The units are built keeping in mind luxury living and providing every single facility to the occupants.

Premier Brantley visits Nevisian Sunset construction site

A laundry area, a large pool, a dedicated gym or office area, and two outdoor restrooms or changing rooms are added facilities boosting the value of the property.

Premier Mark Brantley, while shedding light on this project in his Facebook post highlighted it as one of the major investments for Nevis.

“It’s a great investment for Nevisians at home and abroad looking to buy and the views of the ocean and St. Kitts are incredible,” he said.

Notably, this luxury facility is currently under construction by the T&T Construction and Development group. The completion of this project hasn’t been scheduled yet but at the pace its construction has started, it seems to end soon providing Nevisians the ultimate luxury lifestyle to reside in.