Guyanese woman denied entry in Trinidad to attend Husband’s funeral

Guyana: What began as a grieving widow’s journey to lay her husband to rest, shockingly ended with heartbreak as she was denied entry at the Trinidad and Tobago’s Piarco International Airport. The woman arrived from Guyana and stated that she was treated like a criminal by the immigration authorities.

The woman’s husband, 47-year-old Krisen “Raj” Bisnauth tragically died in an accident in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, 27th April 2025 in a highway accident near the Maloney Traffic lights. As per reports, Bisnauth belonged to Guyana and had been residing in Trinidad and Tobago for years.

He died in a fatal crash, as he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the highway. He was immediately pronounced dead at the scene. The information regarding his death was shared to her wife, who then fly all the way from Guyana to attend her husband’s funeral and say a final goodbye.

However, she was refused entry at the airport, citing an alleged immigration infraction from nearly 20 years ago. She was said that she has overstayed her visa for a few days after it expired back then. The woman stated that she plead to the authorities considering the urgency of the situation.

“They told me someone else in Trinidad will bury him… and that I had to go,” the woman stated emotionally.

She then continued adding that she was even refused to hand over her husband’s burial clothes to the family and was reportedly sent back to Guyana within an hour in a return flight. However, it has been stated that other members of the family including Bisnauth’s mother, Stepfather and brother were granted entry to attend the funeral proceedings.

Netizens criticise authorities for cold decision

The incident has sparked heavy criticism online from netizens who argue that the decision showed lack of compassion towards the grieving widow and reflects a cold approach of the authorities.

A user named Andre Mohan wrote, “Some compassion and discretion was needed here. We are no longer the 'Trump' of the Caricom, to be so callous to neighbours.”

Another user named Faizul Isahack stated, “I don't believe in retribution, but Guyana needs to be serious with these trinis coming to Guyana.”