PM Drew presents EC$15,000 cheques to Breast Cancer Foundation

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis presented cheques totaling EC$15,000 to representatives of the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation and the Reach for Recovery Breast Cancer Support Group. The handover ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s office on Tuesday morning (February 17, 2026).

It was announced during the roundtable discussion of the prime minister, in which he expressed delight and noted that it was a great thing as this is their duty to serve the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The contributions were made possible through proceeds from the annual Prime Minister’s Gala, reflecting the government’s ongoing commitment to health, compassion, and community support.

The donated funds will go toward assisting patients with mammograms, chemotherapy, radiation treatment, and other critical support services for both women and men battling breast cancer.

Prime Minister Drew expressed his gratitude to both organizations for their continued dedication to raising awareness and providing care to those affected by the disease, emphasising that partnerships such as these are vital in strengthening the nation’s public health response and ensuring that no one faces cancer alone.

In addition to that, he also pledged $5,000 of his own money as a donation and as the first donor to the foundation. He also shared a story of the patients who were refused treatment due to cost. She died a month later and expressed grief at her death. He said that there is a need for support structures for such patients.

He also gave a voice to establish a prostate health programme and requested Advisor Austin Edinburg to help initiate the concept.