Jamaica to build parks in every parish to expand public access to green spaces

Government directs UDC to create a park in every parish to improve access to public spaces

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has outlined a national vision to develop a park in every parish across Jamaica, with an aim to expand access to safe, high-quality public spaces for recreation and community use.

he shared his vision to expand access to high quality public spaces across Jamaica. Under this vision the Prime Minister directed the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) to establish a park in every parish.

On 30th April, 2026 the Prime Minister spoke at the UDC Board Retreat where he paid significance to the development. He also emphasized on the need for the development to translate into tangible improvements in the daily lives of Jamaicans, especially through accessible and well designed recreational spaces.

This initiative by the Jamaican government is done in order to ensure every citizen across the island that they can be benefitted from safe, attractive and well-managed environments for recreation, community engagement and wellness.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the impact due to the transformative developments like Harmony Beach Park. The PM also emphasised on the role played by such spaces in reshaping communities and enhancing the quality of life.

During the Press release, Dr. Holness also instructed the UDC to identify and present all the lands suitable for development. This step underscores the importance of efficient use of state assets.

Dr. Holness reinforced the importance of timely execution and disciplined project management.

In addition to the parks, the Prime Minister highlighted the need to leverage the UDC’s land bank to support national priorities, especially housing. He mentioned this due to the existing significant gap in housing and the government must mobilise all the relevant resources to address this gap.

The Prime Minister wants to make Jamaica a place where there are inclusive developments and where public assets are actively used to improve the lives of Jamaicans and strengthen communities across the country.