Dominica: Over 3700 farmers receive assistance, 4000 acres of farmland restored under DECRP

Roseau, Dominica: More than 3,700 farmers were supported by the Dominica Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project since 2018. After the wrath of Hurricane Maria, EC$98.9M budget was allocated to the agriculture sector and 70% of it has been disbursed to various sections.

Under the budget, a total of 4,324 acres of farmland have been restored, aiming to assist the farmers who lost their crops due to the impact of Hurricane Maria. With this, the government spent EC$18M to provide inputs to 4,563 farmers in the form of fertilizers, agrochemicals, tools, equipment, planting materials.

Minister of Agriculture, Roland Royer said that the DECRP is the transformative initiative that embodied different sectors and enhanced the agriculture sector in Dominica. He said that the steps under the project enhance the resilience and sustainability of the sector, aiming to promote innovation.

The minister also noted that the efforts are strengthening food security and transforming lives, aiming to bolster the local economy.

Restoration of Livestock Systems

Out of the budget, a total of EC$7.9M has been distributed for the rehabilitation of central livestock farm. The support for 171 pigs, poultry, rabbits, and small ruminant farmers were also given in the form of 81 rehabilitation structures for their accommodations.

Restoration of Key Productive Infrastructure and Contracts

The northeast agriculture extension office is opened to restore the key productive infrastructure. The Salisbury Irrigation System and Tissue Culture Hardening Facility is underway in Dominica to provide essential support to the local farmers.

The building of the ground floor of DMBC has also been restored in Dominica. In addition to that, the contracts of EC$6.6 M were also signed for the rehabilitation of the national abattoir. The construction of Citrus Certification Facility will also be made in the country through a contract of EC$7.8M.

Restoration of Fisheries System

Around 108 fisherfolk received support with outboard engines of worth EC$1.9M after the impact of Hurricane Maria. Training has also been provided to 15 boat builders to enhance their knowledge and capacity. The materials for boat building costing EC$2.1M and the canoes of EC$100,000 for fisherfolk of the Kalinago Territory are also underway.

The contract has also been signed for the construction of 54 boats for five boat building. The restoration of fish landing sites at Bioche, Dublanc, Mahuat, San Sauveur, Fond Cole, Newtown, Scottshead and Stove is underway in Dominica.

Vegetable Production

A total of EC$1.9M is allocated for the vegetable production with the construction of two hydroponics system. Plans are in motion for the construction of 15 new greenhouses and the restoration of 50 existing greenhouses. The irrigation equipment will also be provided to 60 beneficiaries in Dominica.

Further, EC$3.2M is allocated to support 128 Agro-processors with essential equipment, while EC$5M procurement facility is also established at DEXIA to purchase local produce.