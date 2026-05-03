Olympic champion Julien Alfred to face Dina Asher-Smith at 2026 Commonwealth Games

Olympic champion Julien Alfred will represent Saint Lucia at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on July 23, 2026, where she is set to compete against British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Olympic 100-metres champion Julien Alfred is all set for her next competition on July 23, 2026 at the summer’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She will now be competing against British record holder Dina Asher-Smith who is eyeing her first individual Commonwealth gold.

Julien Alfred will be aiming to improve her performance after her silver medal performance in Birmingham in 2022 in the Commonwealth Games. Both players will be continuing their rivalry on the track field after their extensive medal collections at several sprinting competitions.

Alfred claimed 100-metres gold and 200-metres silver at the Paris Olympics 2024, on the other hand, Asher Smith holds the British records for the women’s 60, 100 and 200 metres.

The potential clash will be adding extra excitement to a sprint lineup which is expected to feature top athletes from across the Caribbean, Africa and the wider Commonwealth along with emerging local talent in Scotland.

Earlier, Julien Alfred has been confirmed for the Rome Diamond League 200m which is slated for June 4, 2026. She earned Bronze in the 100m at the 2025 World Championships.

In addition to that, she clocked 7.03 seconds and secured third position at the recently held World Indoor Championships. It was held on March 22, 2026.