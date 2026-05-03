St Kitts and Nevis sinks aircraft to create artificial reef dive site

An aircraft has been submerged near the Talata Wreck off Potato Bay to create an artificial reef aimed at enhancing marine life and attracting divers.

St. Kitts and Nevis: An aircraft has been submerged in sea near the Talata Wreck by the tourism authority of St. Kitts and Nevis to create an artificial reef. It is aimed at creating a unique dive site, further enhancing marine life and making it a premier diving destination.

The mission has been successfully completed through a collaboration between private partners and St. Kitts Tourism Authority. The aircraft is strategically positioned near the well-known Talata Wreck off Potato Bay as it will be used to enhance the appeal of the country as the diving destination.

Artificial reefs play a critical role in supporting marine ecosystems by creating habitats that attract and sustain diverse marine species. This initiative is anticipated to boost local biodiversity while contributing to the long-term health and sustainability of surrounding waters.

Prior to deployment, the aircraft, formerly located at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (RLBIA) underwent comprehensive environmental preparation to ensure full compliance with marine safety standards and the protection of aquatic life.

According to the tourism authority, the project reflects a forward-thinking approach to tourism development, combining innovation with environmental stewardship and reinforcing St. Kitts’ position as a leading destination within the Caribbean.