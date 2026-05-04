Saint Lucia Launches Official National Events Calendar for Lucian Carnival 2026

June and July are packed with festivities, including pageants, competitions and street parties, culminating in the National Parade of the Bands on 20–21 July.

Saint Lucia has released the official National Events Calendar for Lucian Carnival 2026, outlining a full schedule of celebrations from mid-May through mid-July. The season features school tours, pageants, street parties, and major competitions, offering locals and visitors a vibrant showcase of music, culture, and community spirit.

The schedule of the events for the month of June starts from Listwa Kannaval also known as Carnival Lecture which is supposed to be held on 10th June around 7:00 pm.

The venue for this event is not decided as of now. On 14th June Vaval An Vil’ is scheduled to take place at 2:00 pm, but the venue will be disclosed soon.

On 26th June National Power and Groovy Monarch Semi Finals are planned to be conducted at the National Cultural Centre grounds at 6:00 pm.

National Carnival Queen Pageant Motorcade is scheduled to take place on 27th June at City Circuit- Rodney Bay at around 9:00 am. The last event for the month of June is the National Calypso Monarch Semi Finals, which is to be held on 28th June at the National Cultural Centre at 4:00 pm.

The month of July is also packed with events starting with the National Carnival Queen Pageant. This event is scheduled to take place on 4th July, 2026 at The Pavilion on Rodney Bay around 8:00 pm.

The next event named Inter- Commercial Competition is scheduled for 9th July at the National Cultural Centre around 8:00 pm. On 10th July National Power and Groovy Monarch is set to happen at The Sab at 8:00 pm.

The National Calypso Monarch is planned to occur on 11th July at The Sab around 8:00 pm. Moving forward, the National Panorama Competition will take place on 12th July at The Sab around 8:00 pm. On 13th July National King and Queen Of The Bands will be held at The Sab at 8:00 pm. The D'vibez event is scheduled to take place on 15th July around 8:00 pm, the venue will be announced soon. The J'ouvert event is supposed to take place on 20th July at Castries City Circuit at 4:00 am.

The last event of the month named National Parade of the Bands is scheduled to take place on 20th and 21st of July at Choc Roundabout to Castries City Circuit at 10:00 in the morning. More information will be released soon by Carnival Saint Lucia.