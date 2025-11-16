St Kitts and Nevis included in Royal Caribbean’s 2026 Motorcycle-Themed Cruise

The main aim of the voyage is to attract motorists from across the United States, and it is also known as the ‘High Seas Rally Cruise.’

St Kitts and Nevis has been named among one of three islands in Royal Caribbean’s Motorcycle-Theme Cruise which will set sail in 2026. The sailing will be of seven nights which is named “Eastern Caribbean and Perfect Day” and it started its journey from Port Miami on November 1, 2026.

The cruise ship will dock at Perfect Day at CocoCay, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Basseterre, St Kitts. The main aim of the voyage is to attract motorists from across the United States and it is also known as the “High Seas Rally Cruise”. The High Sail Rally will also embrace the shores of St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to generate new economic opportunities.

"With capacity for 5,500 guests in double occupancy, Allure of the Seas, second in the Oasis class following the pioneering Oasis of the Seas, has an abundance of space. But the sailing is not a full-ship charter; it is open for sale with a per-person base cruise fare starting at $927," the Company said.

“For those who live for the ride, High Seas Rally 2026 is more than a cruise. It’s a weeklong celebration of freedom, friendship and full-throttle fun for those who live loud and ride proud,” states Entertainment Cruise Productions.

The production company stages several themed voyages each year, including a Star Trek cruise, the Ultimate 80s Cruise, and the 90s Cruise, among others.

While the port calls on the 2026 itinerary and a wide variety of onboard activities offered on Allure of the Seas are sure to keep guests entertained, the High Seas Rally voyages serve another purpose, as fundraisers for important causes.

Various raffles, auctions, and games organized for the motorcycle group raise funds for two charities: the High Seas Dialysis Fund and the Wounded Warrior Project. In fact, since their inception in 2003, the theme cruises have raised close to $3.75 million for these causes.