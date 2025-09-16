Trinidad and Tobago: Motorcyclist Rakesh Ragoonanan dies in collision in Couva

Witnesses in the area recalled that the stretch of roadway where the crash occurred is often busy and can be dangerous when vehicles attempt overtaking.

Trinidad and Tobago: A road traffic accident in Couva on Saturday afternoon, September 13, has left the community in pain after the death of 50-year old motorcyclist Rakesh “Ronnie” Ragoonanan. The accident happened around 3:00 p.m, at the Southern Main Road in Mc Bean.

According to official reports by police authorities, Ragoonanan was on his motorcycle going north on the road. At the time of the incident he tried to pass another vehicle. While doing so, his motorcycle had a collision with the front right side of a black Nissan Cube that was going south near the entrance to Orange Field.

The impact of the collision threw the victim off his motorcycle, as he landed on the roadway and was left unresponsive. Emergency response teams were called on the scene, who rushed Ragoonanan to the Couva Health Facility. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead at around 4:10 pm.

Both the motorcycle and the Nissan Cube underwent great damage. Wrecking services removed them from the scene. A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the death. Also, police officers confirmed that investigations remain ongoing as they try to find some evidence which might have led to the accident.

The sudden passing of Ragoonanan caused great sadness to the motorcycling and cycling communities. He was known as a very active member of the TTgameplan cycling group where he would share rides, challenges and the joy of the sport with fellow cyclists.

In a very heartfelt post on Facebook TTgameplan shared, “It is with deep sadness that I share some heartbreaking news: Ronnie Ragoonanan has passed away. He was not only a member of our cycling family but also a friend who shared the trails, road, the challenges, and the joy of riding with us.

Let us keep their family and loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time. We will share details about any arrangements or ways we can support as soon as we have them.”



In Couva, residents have also expressed shock over the accident. One of the netizens said, “I stopped with motorcycle years ago. Trinidad has a culture or recklessness. Just observe how people drive.”