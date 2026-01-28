Evin Lewis hints at International retirement after T20 World Cup 2026 omission

Through his social media, Lewis thanked fans for a decade of support in international cricket, saying ‘the time has come for me to depart.’

West Indies: Evin Lewis has hinted at his potential retirement from international cricket after being snubbed from the squad of the T20 World Cup 2026. Through his social media, he extended gratitude to his fans for supporting him for 10 years in cricket and said, ”the time has come for me to depart.”

The Windies Cricket, a board of West Indies Cricket announced the squad for T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026. Along with Evin Lewis, the recovering fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has also been snubbed from the squad of the tournament.

In his Instagram story, Evin Lewis noted, “Just wanna thank everyone who supported me in my ten years of international cricket, but I think the time has come for me to depart.” However, critics argued that he might be taking a break for some time from the game, but most of them hinted at a possible retirement.

According to Windies Cricket, the team for the tournament will be captained by Barbadian wicket-keeper and batsman Shai Hope. Other players of the squad will be Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Mathew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seals and Romario Shepherd.

The squad is a mixture of fresh faces as well as experienced campaigners and Shai Hope will be returning to the world cup even after missing out the recent T20 series against Afghanistan. In addition to that, the balanced all-rounders’ placement in the squad has also turned out to be eye opening for critics analysts.

Players such as Jason Holder, Romari Shepherd, Roston Chase, and Mathew Forde are expected to provide a lot of flexibility and variety to the squad. The batting order of the team included the players and power hitters such as Powell, Hetmyer and Rutherford who are expected to provide great momentum and batting depth to the team.