3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Dominica and Antigua

The UWI Seismic Research Centre said the earthquake happened at 6:55 pm on February 17, 2026, at a depth of 30 kilometres.

According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC), the quake occurred at 6: 55 pm local time on February 17, 2026. It was located at latitude 15.42N and longitude 60.61W, at a depth of 30 kilometres.

The epicentre was approximately 87 kilometres east of Roseau, 105 kilometres northeast of Fort-de-France, and 138 kilometres southeast of Point-à-Pitre.

The UWI SRC noted that the location was automatically calculated by computer algorithms and remains subject to revision following further analysis by its seismic analysts.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Earlier, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Antigua and Barbuda and neighbouring islands on New Year's Day.

The quake was also felt in the neighbouring islands of St. Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat. The quake occurred at 6:24 a.m. local time (10:24 UTC) on January 1, 2026, with an epicentre located at latitude 18.82°N and longitude 62.77°W, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Residents in St. Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat also reported feeling the quake, though no damage or injuries have been reported. Authorities continue to monitor the region for any potential aftershocks.

The tremor was reported approximately 169 kilometres north of Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, 215 kilometres northwest of St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, and 233 kilometres north-northwest of Brades, Montserrat.

The SRC noted that the location and magnitude were automatically generated and remain preliminary, pending further review by seismic analysts. No immediate reports of damage or injuries were issued.