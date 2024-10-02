Rihanna’s renowned Fenty Beauty set to launch across 9 Caribbean islands

The announcement was made by Rihanna through a video message on her social media on Tuesday.

Caribbean: Pop Star and businesswoman Rihanna is all set to launch its renowned beauty brand- Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Fragrance across the Caribbean. Starting October 24, 2024, the products of the brand will be available in the nine island nations along with her home country- Barbados.

The announcement was made by Rihanna through a video message on her social media on Tuesday. She expressed delight and stated that she could not be more excited to announce the arrival of her brand in her homeland and the Caribbean region after all these years.

She said, ”Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are finally going to be available across the Caribbean and my home country Barbados. Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are inspired by my own beauty taste, and in Caribbean, I know you all will find something new and special.”

The products will be available in Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and St Maarten. The participating retailers from these countries will be Lipstick Antigua, Maggy’s from Arub, John Bull Ltd from Bahamas, Bridgetwon Duty Free, 59 Front from Bermuda, Kirk Freeport from Cayman Islands, Vendome from Trinidad and Tobago, Rouge Duty Free from Grenada and Vanity First SXM from St Maarten.

Rihanna is renowned for her music and business ventures across the globe. She had gained recognition and became a global sensation with her songs such as Good Girl Gone Bad, Diamonds, Umbrella, We Found Love and Love on the Brian.

Further, she enhanced her footprint by establishing her own beauty brand and became a powerful woman in business. Fenty Beauty received huge applause and turned out to be one of the most successful ventures in the world.

Due to her global achievements, she was also declared as the national hero by the government of Barbados in 2021 Republic Day.

In September 2024, Rihanna also visited Barbados for the biggest festival of the Caribbean- Carnival. In the event, she embraced the traditional culture by wearing famous skimy carnival clothes and promoted body positivity and self-love.

She stepped out on the streets of the island nation by wearing Gianvito Rossi and flying flag after giving up her “six-pack” summer weight loss goal. Her costume was also adorned with majestic wings and celebrated 50 years of the Crop Over Festival of Barbados with the residents and citizens.

Rihanna also danced with the people and took selfies with them for embracing fan moment.