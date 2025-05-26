70 Years Strong: PM Skerrit Honors DLP’s Journey ahead of June 1st National Rally

Dominica: The ruling Labour party has just celebrated its 70th Anniversary on 24th May reflecting on party's achievements over the years. The Prime Minister on this significant occasion shared a heartfelt message on his social media followed by another post in which he emphasized on the achievements of the party over the years.

In a post shared on Facebook, Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized that DLP over the years has stood as a defender of the ‘Little man’, builder of the bridges both literal and symbolic, and the heartbeat of communities across the nation. He stated that the celebration of the anniversary is a movement rooted in sacrifice, fuelled by purpose and built on a deep commitment to the people of Dominica.

As Political Leader of the DLP, I carry the torch lit by those who came before me, giants who laid the foundation with courage and compassion. With that torch, we press forward, unshaken, unbroken and unafraid to build a Dominica that is stronger and more resilient. To every supporter, every believer, every citizen who walked this journey with us, thank you, the Prime Minister extended his gratitude.

70 years of Dominica Labour Party: A legacy of service

DLP was founded in the year 1955, by Phyllis Shand Alfrey and Emmanuel Christopher Loblack and soon emerged as a beacon for the working class, advocating for social justice and national development. Phyllis Shand Alfrey, notably brought wealth of experience through her service within the British Labour Party and Wartime welfare efforts in England. On the other hand, Emmanuel Christopher, was the owner of the Dominica Trade Union launched in 1945 and together they both led the nation to development.

A turning point in DLP emerged after a young passionate Dominican, Edward Oliver Le joined the party in 1957 and helped the party to publicize and succeed with an emotional and public centered approach. This helped the party to grow and ultimately secured victory in 1961 for the first time.

Under LeBlanc's tenure as Chief Minister and later as the first Premier of Dominica, the DLP spearheaded significant advancements in infrastructure, education, and cultural development, fostering a sense of national pride and self-governance.

Celebrating seven decades of Service

In an effort to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the party, the DLP has planned a National Rally for this Sunday, 1st June 2025 at 3:00 pm at the Dublanc Playing Field in the Colihaut constituency. The event has been planned to bring together party members, supporters and locals across Dominica in a powerful show of unity and shared vision.

PM Mia Mottley invited as Guest speaker for DLP’s National Rally

The Rally is even more special as the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley will join the leaders as a guest speaker and share her thoughts with the people of Dominica about DLP’s success. An iconic figure across the Caribbean, PM Mottley is expected to deliver an address focused on solidarity and strength.