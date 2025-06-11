Silver Airways Permanently Shuts Down, Disrupting U.S.-Caribbean Travel Network

Silver Airways filed for bankruptcy in late 2024 and, in a statement released Tuesday night, confirmed it will permanently cease operations on Wednesday.

Silver Airways has announced that it will stop operating from today and will sell its assets to an investment firm after it failed to secure any buyer during the auction held just days ago. The shutdown of the airlines has sent shockwaves among travellers and its regional customers as the airline served as a key connector between the US and several Caribbean islands.

Silver Airways notably filed for bankruptcy in late 2024, and through a statement released on Tuesday night they confirmed that the airlines will cease their operations permanently on Wednesday. The decision comes after its assets were sold to an affiliate of Wexford Capital, which opted not to continue flight services in Florida, Bahamas and the wider Caribbean.

"In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately has determined to not continue Silver's flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean,” the airline wrote in the statement.

The airlines exit from the aviation industry is expected to bring both an immediate disruption and long-term economic impacts to several Caribbean nations, who consistently relied on tourists from US.

Silver Airways notably served as a critical link, and a renowned and preferred airline for travellers as it was known to deliver low-cost option for travellers heading to underserved or hard to reach destinations. Several Caribbean routes which the airline operates to included St Kitts, Tortola, Dominica, St Maarten, Bahamas, San Juan, St Thomas, Anguilla and more.

Passengers to get refund after Silver Airways shuts down

Silver Airways through its statement has urged travellers to not go to the airport, confirming that all remaining flights have been cancelled. The airlines also confirmed that the passengers will get a refund through their credit card companies or travel agencies.

The closure of the airlines notably follows a series of operational issues including the cancellation of flights in March due to maintenance failures and added to the mounting debts.

As the airlines has shut down its operations, a significant gap in Caribbean connectivity to the US will be felt by the travellers. However, it also serves as an opportunity for regional and developing airlines like LIAT, to step in and fill out the gap.