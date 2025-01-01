UNICEF Report: Armed conflicts cause record impact on children in 2024

New York, USA: UNICEF has stated that the impact of armed conflicts worldwide on children has reached devastating levels. The highest being recorded in 2024 according to statistics. This has been due to the huge displacement of human beings from conflict affected zones to other places in search of refuge leading to human rights violations. Thousands of children have been killed and injured, and the numbers are likely to increase, main reasons being war, lack of life saving medicines and very high levels of malnourishment.

Children in Conflict Zones suffers at levels equals to 2nd World War

Over 473 million children, that is one of every six children now live in conflict zones. As of now, the whole world is experiencing a huge turmoil as the number of conflicts and terror attacks have reached levels equal to that of the 2nd World War. Along with that, the rate of kids living in areas of geopolitical and war tensions have doubled from 10 percent in 1992 to 19 percent in 2024.

Statistics show that by the end of 2023, 47.2 million children have been displaced due to conflict and violence especially in areas such as Haiti, Palestine and Gaza, Lebanon, Myanmar, and Sudan. Globally, children make up 30 percent of the population with 40 percent of them having refugee status and the other 49 percent being internally displaced.

According to official data, the UN verified a record 32990 grave violations against 22557 children, the highest number of violations made since the Security Council mandated monitoring began. More than 52 million in regions affected by conflict are estimated to be out of education. Reports state that children in the Gaza Strip and a significant portion of children living in Sudan have experienced at least one year out of school. The situation is far more worse in Ukraine, Congo and Syria where the population has been tortured with public properties being damaged including schools and hospitals resulting in the masses being out of medical and education facilities.

Statement of UNICEF Director Catherine Russel regarding Child Rights Violations

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russel has stated, "By almost every measure, 2024 has been one of the worst years on record for children in the organisation’s history, both in terms of number of children affected and the level of impact on their lives. A child growing up in a conflict zone is far more likely to be out of school, malnourished and forced from their home compared to a child living in places of peace. This must not be the new normal. We cannot allow a generation of children to become collateral damage to the world’s unchecked wars.”