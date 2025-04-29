Mark Carney wins 2025 elections in Canada: What it means for Caribbean

During his winning speech, Carney reported that President Donald Trump is out to get them which in turn will make America the owner of Canada. Also he said that what they need is unity among Canadians when they are put in such a situation.

Mark Carney won the Canadian federal election which took place on April 28, 2025 (Monday). He has led the Liberal party to win the position successively, marking his first term as Prime Minister. Former central banker, Mark Carney took over from Justin Trudeau which is expected to bring in a different direction for Canada’s foreign and trade policy.

During his winning speech, Carney reported that President Donald Trump is out to get them which in turn will make America the owner of Canada. Also he said that what they need is unity among Canadians when they are put in such a situation.

Based on his statements, Canada was facing issues with the US under the Trump’s presidency, primarily due to the trade wars and escalating tensions towards Canadian products. Carney intends to increase trade relations with other regions instead.

Thank you, Canada.



Our strength lies in our resolve to work together. United, we will build Canada strong. pic.twitter.com/uN6h4LUAEP — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 29, 2025

What it could mean for Caribbean

For the Caribbean, this could be new opportunities for investment, trade, and assistance. Canada has close relationships with many of the Caribbean countries already, and Carney might work on expanding those as part of his strategy to establish new partners.

Carney's leadership and international background indicate he might favor international alliances, including with small nations. Caribbean nations stand to gain if they reach out actively to his new administration and remind Canada of their historic relationship.

Canada-Caribbean Relations

The two countries share a rich diplomatic, economic, and cultural history. Over time, the relationship has been cultivated through trade, development cooperation, migration, and common values of democracy and rule of law.

Canada has reiterated its focus on climate resilience in the Caribbean to enable small island states to manage hurricanes and sea level rise. Canada has further provided COVID-19 recovery support to the region in the form of financial assistance and vaccine donation.

Canada-Caribbean relations are strong and offer potential for more intense collaboration under leaders such as Mark Carney who favor international engagement and sustainable development.