PM Drew boosts ties with Southern University, secures scholarship for people of St Kitts and Nevis

3rd of October 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew visited Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Wednesday to discuss new strategies for making international education more affordable and accessible to citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Prime Minister highlighted that he was able to negotiate with the authorities regarding full and partial scholarships which will further create more educational opportunities for citizens of St Kitts and Nevis

He highlighted these opportunities as crucial and said, “The goal is to provide affordable educational opportunities so that our citizens are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the 21st century and create pathways to success.”

He also extended his gratitude to Hadiya Claxton, the special envoy for investment, development, and International Business Relations, and the leadership of Southern University, for this astounding collaboration.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew during his visit to Southern University

During his visit to the Southern University, Prime Minister Terrance Drew also focused on several other initiatives. He explored advancements in agricultural development during a visit to the A&M College’s Agricultural Research and Extension Centre.

He was accompanied by Chancellor Dr Orlando McMeans and other key personalities during the visit and noticed the advancements at Southern University in several areas including horticulture, livestock management, crop enhancement, agricultural sustainability, and medicinal plant research. 

Prime Minister Terrance Drew during his visit to Southern University

The Prime Minister later visited the Department of Human Sciences, where he witnessed the exhibition of local fashion designs. He also visited many other departments in the university and inspected the facilities. He led a special tour to the Southern University’s Art Museum, where he got a glimpse of the community’s rich heritage and culture. 

Prime Minister Terrance Drew during his visit to Southern University

Following his visits, he also attended a Luncheon at Southern University, after which he was interviewed by Louisiana Public Broadcasting, where he was questioned about St Kitts and Nevis and their expanding relationships with the university. 

Prime Minister Terrance Drew during his visit to Southern University
This visit is a part of the federation’s initiative to strengthen ties with international institutions, which will ultimately help bring strategic value to the twin islands of St Kitts and Nevis.

