Kamla Persad calls Stuart Young's coronation another soap opera episode

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-13 11:50:07

Kamla Persad Bissessar

Trinidad and Tobago: Kamla Persad Bissessar, an opposition leader of Trinidad and Tobago again came into debate with the prime ministerial candidate from PNM, Stuart Young. She criticized him for continuing the soap opera saga and said that this is the time for the citizens to throw them out of the office. 

Following the announcement of Young as new Prime Minister, Kamla Persad criticized PNM for playing with the lives of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. She said that the political party has virtually collapsed under the weight of internal power struggles and blamed them for making the country cry over their dangerous steps. 

Kamla Persad added that the political landscape of PNM is incompetent where the leaders are just playing the musical chairs, aiming to divert the attention of the public from the true issues. She called it the “murder of democracy” in the country as they will never benefit the people. 

Persad noted that the tactics are being used by PNM to blanket their own turmoil in the party and put blame on the innocent people of Trinidad and Tobago for tragedies in the country. They are traumatized the nation with their political propaganda and lazy, greedy and incompetent members of the Rowley government. 

Notably, PM Rowley announced his retirement through a press conference and said that he will resign from his position before the completion of his official tenure. The elections in Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled to be held in August 2025 and Kamla Persad criticized Rowley for running away and leaving the shattering pieces of his failed government. 

She also condemned the PNM for imposing failed emergency over the country and said that their politics lead the murder and crime wave, reaming people to face hardships. However, Rowley and Young did not talk about Persad and her party’s allegations, but they promised to resolve the issue with proper agenda and steps. 

Anglina Byron

