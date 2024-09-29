Grenada: Ministry of Education distributes assistive devices to students with special needs

The event was hosted by Judy-Ann Auld, who is the head of the Special and Inclusive Needs Education Unit.

Grenada: The Ministry of Education under the OECS PEARL Initiative, recently handed over assistive devices to students with special needs. The devices were handed over in a ceremony on Friday, which took place at the office of the Ministry of Education.

The event was hosted by Judy-Ann Auld, who is the head of the Special and Inclusive Needs Education Unit and was led to provide the students with special needs a chance to thrive stronger with other students so they compete better in terms of education and knowledge.

The Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Human Resources and Educational Development, Elvis Morain, and the National Coordinator for the OECS Programme for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning, Astra McKenzie were also present at the event.

Both these leaders made important remarks to the children teaching them how to use the devices and get the best out of them for their welfare. The addresses from the leaders were motivational to encourage the children to learn and grow stronger.

Under this initiative, six students were provided with iPads, and one student received a laptop. However, many other students from different schools across Grenada received several other devices to help themselves in their studies.

These devices included Visual sand timers, Visual analog times, Tray Easels, Minor recorders, Argumentative and Alternative Communication Devices, Fidget Chair Bands, Donut Balls, and Sensory Seats.

These devices will now be installed in several different schools, helping children to gain knowledge regardless of their disabilities or challenges. The schools that will benefit from this initiative include several primary and secondary schools islandwide.

1. St. Michaels R.C (Byeland)

2. Holy Cross R.C.

3. St. Michaels Infant Pre-School

4. St. Peters R.C. School

5. Samaritan Presbyterian School

6. Holy Spirit Catholic School

7. Mt. Rose SDA Primary School

8. Corinth Government School

9. St. Georges SDA Primary School

10. St. Joseph R.C. School

11. Resource Centre for the Blind

12. Victoria School for Special Education

13. St. Andrews School for Special Education

14. Grenada School for Special Education

Notably, this initiative was led keeping in mind the need to create education more accessible and inclusive for every child across the island. This initiative led under the OECS Pearl initiative will create fruitful results for specially aided children, helping them to stand a step ahead in the modern world.