Grenada’s iconic Calabash Hotel to open tomorrow after massive transformation

The Luxury hotel facility which is located at L'Anse Aux Epines Beach, Saint George's, Grenada is an award-winning luxury Boutique Hotel in service at the location for decades.

1st of October 2024

Grenada: The Calabash Hotel in Grenada is all set to welcome visitors from tomorrow, as the scheduled construction and rehabilitation work has been completed. The hotel has received significant upgrades of several facilities and is now renovated to provide a much classier experience.  

The Luxury hotel facility which is located at L'Anse Aux Epines Beach, Saint George's, Grenada is an award-winning luxury Boutique Hotel in service at the location for decades. The Hotel known for providing great hospitality, recently went under rehabilitation work due to which it was closed for a brief period.

Calabash Hotel has now added a new outdoor kitchen facility, a new pizza oven has been installed, the pool has been retiled, the waterfall feature has been replaced, a new Jetty has been installed, and a dedicated new staff access area has been established behind the Beach Club. 

Apart from this the usual paint job around the facility and maintaining gardens and hotel building have also been completed for a more refreshed and modern appearance. A few days before the scheduled opening the authorities also held a staff orientation meeting to discuss preparation plans and to provide the best customer experience.

Apart from this, the Luxury hotel facility is all set for further expansion with the addition of four new suites, ultimately raising the total room stock of the hotel to thirty four.

This construction is set to be completed in 2025 or early 2026. These suites will follow the path of the Hotel’s legacy in providing a luxurious experience. The new suites are rumored to have a bright, sleek, and airy room. 

The Calabash Hotel is notably one of the multi-awarded facilities in Grenada owned by the Garbutt Family. They have together made what Calabash is today and state their pride on their website. 

Garbutt Family
The hotel was started off by Leo and Lilian who purchased it from Charles de Gale on 1st September 1987. The official construction took off in 1990 and as the family grew bigger, so was the reputation of the hotel. 

Calabash Hotel is now a part of Relais and Chateaux, which acted as a catalyst in their journey. Relais and Chateaux is a group of hotels comprising 580 unique hotels and restaurants across the world. The organization aims to foster healthy and prolonged partnerships with hotels and restaurants often owned by successful businessmen or entrepreneurs. 

The new upgrades at the Calabash prove the hotel’s dedication to providing an exceptional hospitality experience to their customers and aims at servicing each and every facility to them. These new upgrades will truly elevate this experience helping the hotel soar to greater heights for their overall success. 

