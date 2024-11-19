Antigua welcomes Explora II, Ritz-Carlton with over 700 passengers

Passengers explored the offerings of the island nation at St John’s Harbour through their pre-packed tours, benefiting the local communities.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two luxury cruise vessels, “Explora II” and “The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection” docked in Antigua and Barbuda for their maiden calls. While bringing over 700 passengers, the ships have received the warm welcome at St John’s Harbour with the music of steel pan.

Passengers explored the offerings of the island nation at St John’s Harbour through their pre-packed tours, benefiting the local communities. Both vessels are known for their luxury yacht experience, featuring high crew-to passenger ratio for personalized service.

Plaque Exchanged at St John’s

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority hosted a welcome ceremony for the passengers and crew members who arrived on board the two luxury vessels. A cultural performance, music showcase and a fair have been hosted for guests where the authorities exchanged the plaque with the captains of the vessels.

The welcome ceremony also featured display of the local offerings including food, souvenirs, music and other culture performances.

Explora II

Explora II made its inaugural call at Antigua and Barbuda, bringing over hundreds of passengers. It is the second ship in MSC Group’s luxury brand, Explora Journeys and has been launched in September 2024.

Explora II at Antigua and Barbuda The vessel brought the exclusive yachting and luxurious experience on the seas, providing personalized offerings to Antigua and Barbuda. The journey at the vessel included unlimited beverages, fine wines and premium spirits, providing access to an in-suite mini-bar.

The vessel also boats the well-being and fitness programs on-board with the services of the Penthouse and Residence categories. It is also consisted of 461 suites, five pools, six restaurants, voyage around St John’s.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection arrived in Antigua and Barbuda with two vessels including Evrima and IIma yachts, providing on all-inclusive luxury yachting. The vessels consisted of expansive accommodations and luxurious amenities with Owner’s Suite, providing benefits to the passengers.

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection It also boasts the blend of luxury and elegance, with proper and a spacious ocean view suite, breathtaking views every morning, and indulging in the finest amenities. The vessels also feature meals with three and four night escapes for those seeking a relaxing blend of sun and sand.

Cruise tourism in Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda Cruise Season 2024/2025 kicked off with the arrival of Celebrity Summit in October 2024, bringing over 2000 passengers on the first day. After that, several ships including the maiden call of Sapphire Princess have provided luxurious experience to the tourists and boosted cruise tourism.

Now, the homeporting has also started in Antigua Cruise Port with the arrival of luxurious P&O Cruises and Sea Dream II, simultaneously on Sunday. It has brought over 5,000 passengers while bolstering the air traffic. The passengers who arrived in Antigua through Norse Atlantic Airways took their further rides on P&O Arvia which has chosen Antigua Cruise Port for homeporting.

Cruise Passengers Predictions for 2024/2025 Season

Notably, the 2023/2024 cruise season has ended with the arrival of over 500,000 passengers at Antigua Cruise Port with over 400 cruise calls. According to the reports, the season has ended with record-breaking arrival of passengers, marking a new chapter in the history of the country.

Due to this, the tourism authority predicted an even bigger cruise season for this year with a prediction to welcome over 800,000 passengers through 500 cruise calls. The Tourism Authority also announced 23 predicted cruise calls for Barbuda only, marking significant growth from the previous years.