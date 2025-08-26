Hurricane Season 2025 peaks as disturbance develops in Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Fernand, the sixth of the season, has weakened and is currently positioned in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Caribbean: The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season is currently at its peak and will run through October at the same intensity. The met department has been monitoring the situation and noted that there is need to watch the tropics closely as the disturbance has been forming over the Atlantic, Pacific and Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Fernand, the sixth storm of the season, is weakened and is situated in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It has affected Bermuda and other nearby islands with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, causing temporary flooding and other issues.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fernand, currently weakening over the mid-Atlantic, are being closely monitored as they could contribute to a spell of unsettled weather across Ireland on Saturday.



However, another tropical wave called Invest 99L will enter the Caribbean region as it has formed a disturbance into the Caribbean Sea. It is also expected to form into a storm or weather disturbances, indicating the chances of the heavy rainfall and inclement conditions across the region.

Earlier, Saint Lucia and Grenada experienced heavy rainfall and all-day downpours that could bring a few days of rainy weather on the US East Coast in the upcoming week. With an active second half of September and first half of October, the weather will cause other disturbances and tropical activities across the region.

The National Hurricane Centre is tracking Tropical Storm Fernand into the central subtropical Atlantic. In addition to that, it has also become less organized and produced scattered showers and thunderstorms across the areas.

In Dominica, the met department added that there is also a chance for mostly dry weather with partly cloudy skies and a few showers. They have also issued the advisory for high surf and asked the citizens to remain cautious and take precautions as there are chances of the improvement in the conditions tonight.

The system is also expected to reach the central Caribbean Sea on Tuesday and the conditions are also forecasted to become less favourable for additional development.

The first hurricane of the season was Hurricane Erin which has now weakened into Category. It does not pose a direct or indirect threat to the weather conditions in the Caribbean region.