Bahamas revolutionizes tourism with launch of Clear Boats

The Clear Boat was launched recently in a small ceremony which was said to be filled with excitement, laughter, and connections.

Bahamas: The tourism industry in the Bahamas is set to deliver an experience like no other with the launch of Clear Boats. This initiative has been implemented by two of the island’s renowned businessmen is led to provide tourists with an astounding kayaking experience.

The Clear Boat was launched recently in a small ceremony which was said to be filled with excitement, laughter, and connections. Both the founders of the newly added facility, Lincolin Deal and Gil Cassar were present at the event.

Lincoln Diehl addressed the audience with the details of the project during the ceremony and he noted that the boat will be completely transparent and will aim to provide a unique trip to visitors. During his address, he also said that the initiative has been led to provide the tourists with an extra activity to experience during their visit.

“It is a unique trip, that is focused on ecotourism, being able to see some of the marine life that is underneath our beautiful waters, and we're really trying to tap into the tourism market,” he added.

Apart from the stakeholders of the Clear Boat Authority, the Deputy Prime Minister and minister of tourism, Chester Cooper was also present at the event who applauded the innovative approach by the founders of Clear Boat.

Launch of Clear Boats in the Bahamas

The Minister also highlighted the need for such initiatives and said that entrepreneurs should look forward to investments in such projects as it is crucial in the economic development of the Bahamas.

Minister Cooper also shared a heartfelt message over his social media highlighting the efforts by both businessmen.

“I'm proud of these young men for their innovation, commitment to sustainable tourism, and active participation in the tourism industry,” he said.

It is to be noted that the new facility has been strategically planned to provide a comfortable experience to the tourists. The pictures and videos shared by the authorities over time created excitement among everyone to have a beautiful experience of underwater life.