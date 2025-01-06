Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard is the new Miss America

Abbie Stockard, Miss Alabama has been crowned as the new Miss America 2025, in the pageant competition which took place on Sunday, at the Walt Disney Theatre in Orlando, Florida. Stockard competed with Miss Texas and Miss Tennessee to secure a top place in the pageant competition.

Stockard, who won the Miss America 2025 title, also secured a $50,000 scholarship money which she can use for her studies in Auburn, where she is currently pursuing a major in Nursing. Stockard was crowned by her predecessor Madison Marsh with a glittering crown, who then handed her a beautiful bouquet of red roses.

Stockard delivered a captivating performance at the event, and showcased an alluring charm, which led her to victory. She performed a contemporary dance to Lauren Daigle’s, “You Say,” which was widely cherished among the audience. She wore a stylish silver cowl neck gown with a white bottom for the finale segment.

Stockard completed her look with a high bun and pointed silver earrings with high heels for this round. She shared pictures of this evening gown on her social media just before the winner of the pageant was announced.

“As I step into this evening, I am filled with excitement, honor, and gratitude. Thanking the Lord for placing me here this week and giving me one of the most incredible experiences of my life. Regardless of the outcome, I want to express my deepest thanks to my friends, family, the amazing Miss Alabama board, and the wonderful people of Alabama for making me feel so appreciated and loved. I hope I’ve made you proud and represented you well,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Abbie Stockard is notably the fourth Albanian women who secured the title of Miss America. She also earned the AHA Go Red for Women Leadership Award at the event, in affiliation with the American Heart Association. This award is given to those contestants who promote women’s heart health in their separate communities.

Miss America 2025 notably managed to raise $190,000 for her friend Maddie, who was suffering from Cystic Fibrosis Research. She raised this money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Alabama Chapter.

Following her win, Stockard has also been praised by the Netizens who extend their congratulations to the pageant. Jordan Connell a social media user stated that she started crying when she heard that Abbie has won the crown.

“I cried when Heather Whitestone came out and when they announced Abbie won, I was a blubbering mess! So proud! Congratulations Abbie,” she wrote.

“Congratulations!! We know that you will represent Alabama very well during your reign as Miss America. Excited for the eventful & unforgettable year that you will have,” Debbei and Findley Wicker wrote on Facebook.