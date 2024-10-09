New jobs open in Nevis, Premier Brantley invites applications

The Stella’s Kitchen has opened applications for experienced first cooks, waitresses, and bartenders.

9th of October 2024

Nevis: New jobs have been opened in Nevis in the small business as interesting candidates have been invited in the cooking and restaurant field. Promoting job opportunities Premier Mark Brantley has shared an update on his social media accounts regarding Stella’s Kitchen and Bar and Grill,  where applications are opened for the chefs and other kitchen holders. 

In the Stella’s Kitchen, the applications for the experienced first cook, experienced waitress and experienced bartender have been opened. The jobs will be open for full-time and part-time employees and the applicants are asked to apply now. 

The salary will be provided according to the qualification and the experience of the candidate. The applicants can send their applications to the address called Long Point, Prospect in Nevis or they can also submit their resume outlining their experience. 

In the Bar and Grill, the Kitchen Helper will be a requirement, and the applicants must have one year's experience, and the ability to work independently or cooperatively with staff. The applicants should also possess great communication skills. 

The Waiter and Waitress will be the second position vacant in the hotel for which the requirements will be included: the experience for two years, ability to work independently and cooperatively with staff, great personality and excellent communication skills and strong portfolio. 

Need for Small Business in Enhancing Nevis’ Economy

Small island nations like Nevis depend upon several factors including Agriculture, Tourism and small businesses. In the third factor, the emphasize is put on the local products and their selling to mitigate the dependence on the international products. 

The small business holders also contribute toward the empowerment of the young generation and entrepreneurs in making their future bright. It also aims to provide new avenues and opportunities for the locals and further expand the economy in Nevis. 

In addition to that, the business also offers jobs to the other citizens and people in different fields such as tour guides, street vendors, shopkeepers and other shops such as bakeries, and restaurants. 

