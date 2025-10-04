Historic Milestone: President’s House Hosts First-Ever Ramleela in Trinidad and Tobago 

Ramleela is a re-enactment of Lord Rama's life from the Ramayan, celebrating the triumph of good over evil on a culturally significant date.

Trinidad and Tobago: For the first time in the 149 years history of President’s house, Ramleela, was hosted for the Indian diaspora. This event was staged a day after India celebrated Dussehra and marked a significant cultural milestone for Trinidad and Tobago.

Ramleela is notably the re-enactment of the life of lord Rama and picturizes episodes from the Hindu epic Ramayan. The epic shows the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated on a fixed date according to the country’s cultural calendar.

On this historic occasion in Trinidad, students of El Dorado North Hindu and Tunapuna Hindu schools brought the epic to life before an audience who gathered at the nations’ highest office. President Christine Kangaloo praised the efforts by the students and the young performers who clearly depicted the essence of Ramayana.

“It is with immense gratitude that I address you today,” she said. “What a truly wonderful and extraordinary experience this has been. What a privilege it is for all of us who have witnessed the sacred scriptures of the Ramayan brought so vividly to life right here at President’s House—and for the very first time. This is indeed a historic and significant occasion.”

The President further emphasized on her vision of making President’s house more open to the public.

“You have helped make a reality the vision I shared with the nation when I first became President. I had envisioned that the office of the President would become more accessible and that its facilities would be used to host cultural, educational and artistic ventures, particularly those involving young people,” Kangaloo said.

She further highlighted the lessons that embody Ramleela including love, devotion, discipline, respect, courage, loyalty, friendship and faith.

The celebration of Ramleela ended with the typical ceremony of burning an effigy of Ravan, the demon king which symbolized the destruction of evil. The occasion not just marked the first ever staging of Ramleela at President’s house but also reflected on the ongoing efforts by the government to create Trinidad and Tobago multicultural space.