Grenada Soca 2025: Who’s Dominating the Charts Right Now

New and seasoned Grenadian artists are gaining popularity online, drawing hundreds to thousands of views across platforms.

Grenada: The 2025 Soca season is heating up in Grenada right now, streaming platforms are buzzing with popular hits from regional talent. A fresh pack of artists and well-seasoned experts are making waves across the music industry in Grenada, pulling in hundreds and even thousands of views on online platforms.

Muddy leads the trail

At the top of the list is Muddy, whose track Payroll has staggered up to 5,40,000 views making it the most streamed and popular among other tracks. The track is undoubtedly the most talked about and most listened across Grenada so far this year. The song has a movement fueled by electrifying lyrics.

Terra and V’ghn Hold it Down

Leading next to Muddy are Terra followed by his collaboration track with V’ghn. Terra’s single Supremacy pulled around 365,000 views while the collaboration track clocked at around 3,00,000 views. The fusion of V’ghn’s unique lyrical style along with Terra’s gritty jab vibe clearly resonated with Grenadians.

Other Notably Performers

Capital Jab Band- (285k)

Bubbah- 1000f (240k)

Khalifah – Ah Move On (220K)

Dash – Last Drop (211K)

Water Daddies – Drama (200K)

Lunispark & Electrify – Symptoms (187K)

Led – Viral Again (173K)

Tallpree x Smokie – Do for Do (172K)

Mr. Gold’n – Down in Greenz (172K)

These striking numbers represent that Grenada is powering up its game of leading the Soca music. Locals have been showing their support not just through views, likes and comments but through their opinions and reviews shared online. The conclusion of these reviews' answers, why Grenadian Soca is leading and could be the next leading music across the region.

Shortpree Andrews a Facebook user said, “Ah feel right now she fall in love with the Tongue Action. Now that should be on every single trending list as long as we speaking Grenada 2025.”

Another user named Richardson Cadet wrote, “That's amazing anybody remember wen only a 15/25k views for the most.”

“All songs dis year is really good better an better every year,” said Joan Lett, a user on Facebook.