PM Terrance Drew extends heartfelt wishes to Indian Diaspora on Diwali

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew has extended his warm greetings to the residents of the Hindu Community of St Kitts and Nevis on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

The Hindu festival Diwali, which was celebrated alongside Halloween this year, is often called the Festival of Lights. PM Terrance Drew also attended the local celebration of the festival, which took place at the Marriott Hotel on 26 October.

He extended his wishes to the Hindu community through his official social media handles and shared a glimpse of his visit to the event. PM Terrance Drew with Indian Diaspora during Diwali celebration

“Warmest Diwali greetings to the Hindu community in St. Kitts and Nevis. May this Festival of Lights bring you and your family peace and joy,” PM Dr Terrance Drew wrote in his post.

He added that it was a pleasure for him to attend the Diwali celebration, where he met with the vibrant culture showcased. PM Terrance Drew during the event also highlighted the significant influence of the Indian Community in St Kitts and Nevis and the power of the cultural celebration.

“The festival beautifully shows the resilience and spirit of the Indian community here in St Kitts and Nevis. Your Traditions enrich our local culture and remind us of the strength that is found in diversity,” PM Dr Terrance Drew said at the event.

Diwali celebration in St Kitts and Nevis He emphasized the aim of the celebration while calling Diwali a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness or good over evil. He stated that it serves as a reminder that the festival of lights is what keeps us all bound as a community.

PM Terrance Drew also called out that different festivals that are celebrated within the community play an important role in learning different cultures and their values to enrich as a better human being.

“Let us remember that while we celebrate the uniqueness of all of our cultures, there is a lot we can learn from each other,” he said.

Notably, the celebration at the Marriott Hotel was held in St Kitts and Nevis by the Indian diaspora to create a platform for connecting with the members of the community. Apart from the Prime Minister Terrance Drew, several other members of the federation were also present at the Diwali celebration.

Diwali celebration in St Kitts and Nevis The celebration at the Marriott Hotel included several dance performances, special addresses for the celebration, musical performances, and many more. The setting lit up the mood for the upcoming Diwali celebration which took place on 31st October throughout the globe.

