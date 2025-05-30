Sydney Sweeney’s Limited edition used Bathwater Soap sparks Internet Frenzy

Sydney Sweeney, the renowned American actress who has been sexualised for years by the internet, decided to take control and come back with a shocking announcement of launching her limited edition, Men's only used bathwater soap. She announced the launch through her social media, which has left the internet into a frenzy.

Sweeney notably created an excitement about the launch after Dr Squatch made a post on social media captioned ‘Wanna take a shower with Sydney Sweeney on 27th May 2025. The announcement was however made public on 29th May that Sweeney is launching her own limited edition bath soap.

This soap will be available for purchase from 6th June 2025, on Dr Squatch’s official website. Dr Squatch who has partnered with Sweeney to launch the soap has also announced an offer giving a chance to first 100 winners to get the soap.

Dr Squatch said during the release of the soap that this was a demand of the audience to which they created this limited edition Sydney Sweeney's soap. In order to be eligible to participate in the giveaway, applicants must follow Dr Squatch on Instagram like their giveaway post and leave a comment under their post.

The soap will be gifted to winners who must be 18+ years of age and will be emailed or messaged through Instagram. While Sydney Sweeney and Dr Squatch announced the launch of the soap, internet has gone crazy citing their views

A user named Aaron Moore wrote sarcastically on Facebook, “I’m absolutely repulsed that this is even a thing and furthermore she should be absolutely ashamed of herself for stooping to this level as it’s absolutely sickening.…I’ll take 5 please.”

Another user named Edgar Garcia wrote, “Being a good looking woman is living life on easy mode. It pretty much started with Belle Delphine selling her bath water and then Amouranth selling her FARTS in jars. A lot of these OF models sell their panties. Men need to do better.”

“This is nasty. its one thing to just figuratively say thing like “i will drink your bath water “ or “i’ll bath in your bath water “ but, to actually quite literally bath in another person bath water is down right nasty and borderline cult like worshipping. think about it you got a bar of soap with possibly urine, discharge, fecal particles, dirt, grime from her tub or tub they used, etc. naw this ain’t it,” wrote Siki Anansi.