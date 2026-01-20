Hebridean Sky docks in Saint Lucia for first time, welcomed with cultural celebration

Thousands of visitors kicked off the new year with this inaugural call, marking a significant milestone for the island.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Hebridean Sky docked at Port Soufriere of Saint Lucia on its inaugural call on Friday (January 16, 2026). The vessel was welcomed with a welcome ceremony, featuring dance and showcase the cultural richness of the country.

The cruise passengers explored the port and Saint Lucia as a whole who booked their pre-packaged tours and enhanced their experience of the Caribbean culture. Thousands of passengers have visited the country and kicked off the new year with the first inaugural call for the country.

Earlier, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority shared the calendar of cruise ships that are scheduled to dock in the country in January 2026. According to the calendar, around 23 ships will be arriving in the country and several will dock for the first time.

With these many vessels, the country is expected to welcome over 50,000 cruise ships in the first month of 2026. Dr Ernest Hilaire, Minister of Tourism for Saint Lucia noted that the progress in the tourism sector is expected to increase this year after the booming number of the arrivals of the visitors in the November month of 2025.

Soufriere Foundation expressed delight and noted that they are hoping that the cruise calls at the port will be increased with the arrival of the passengers. It will provide more job and employment opportunities to the travellers who are seeking to enhance their experience in the Caribbean region.

As per the cruise schedules, Saint Lucia will welcome five vessels on January 21, 2026, while four cruise ships will be arriving in the country on January 23, 24 and 25, 2026. All these ships are expected to bring over 50,000 cruise passengers in the country, bringing more economic growth for the industry.

Earlier, the tourism growth has generated several opportunities for different sectors such as jobs for taxi operators, tour guides and small business operators.