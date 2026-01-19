Saint Lucia breaks records with massive surge in Cruise Ship arrivals, highlighting growing appeal

Martineau Family in Grenada wiped by Beryl, famous for constructing traditional wooden boats
2024-09-05 10:11:22
Saint Lucia is preparing to welcome 23 cruise ships this week, bringing over 47,000 passengers to explore the island’s rich culture.
Tourists arriving on cruise ships in Saint Lucia
Saint Lucia: The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia has released the schedule of cruise ships that will arrive during this ongoing week. The island nation is set to welcome 23 cruise ships beginning from Jan 18 to 25, 2026.
Reportedly, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is all prepared to welcome the passengers expected to visit the island. The officials are looking forward to seeing the ventures of the passengers into the communities.
The visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the island and will explore the rich culture, vibrant cuisine, warm hospitality along with the scenic beauty and distinctive local experiences. The cruise tourism will continue to play a vital role in supporting the local communities and delivering meaningful economic benefits across the island.
As per the released schedule the Saint Lucia will receive twenty-three (23) ships during this week of the ongoing cruise season.
Sr. No.
Date
Ships Name
Capacity
1.
Jan 18, 2026
Emerald Sakara
100
2.
Jan 19, 2026
MSC Virtuoso
6334
3.
Jan 20, 2026
Wind Surf
310
4.
Jan 20, 2026
Odyssey of the Seas
4905
5.
Jan 20, 2026
Explora 2
100
6.
Jan 21, 2026
Iona
6509
7.
Jan 21, 2026
Enchanted Princess
3660
8.
Jan 21, 2026
Norwegian Sky
2004
9.
Jan 21, 2026
Costa Fascinosa
3780
10.
Jan 21, 2026
Wind Surf
310
11.
Jan 22, 2026
Viking Sea
930
12.
Jan 22, 2026
Norwegian Epic
4228
13.
Jan 22, 2026
Aidsol
2202
14.
Jan 23, 2026
Renaissance
1440
15.
Jan 23, 2026
MS Insignia
824
16.
Jan 23, 2026
Royal Clipper
227
17.
Jan 24, 2026
Aida Perla
3400
18.
Jan 24, 2026
Caribbean Princess
3142
19.
Jan 24, 2026
Silver Spirit
540
20.
Jan 24, 2026
Le Bellot
182
21.
Jan 25, 2026
Hull 004
1100
22.
Jan 25, 2026
Seabourn Ovation
604
23.
Jan 25, 2026
Royal Clipper
227
These cruise ships are arriving as part of the ongoing cruise season in Saint Lucia. With the arrival of these cruise ships the island is set to host over 47,000 passengers who explore the nation’s attractions and unique offerings.