Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online
Monday, 19th January 2026

Saint Lucia breaks records with massive surge in Cruise Ship arrivals, highlighting growing appeal

Saint Lucia is preparing to welcome 23 cruise ships this week, bringing over 47,000 passengers to explore the island’s rich culture.

Written by Anglina Byron

Published

Updated

Share this Article

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Tourists arriving on cruise ships in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia has released the schedule of cruise ships that will arrive during this ongoing week. The island nation is set to welcome 23 cruise ships beginning from Jan 18 to 25, 2026.

Reportedly, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is all prepared to welcome the passengers expected to visit the island. The officials are looking forward to seeing the ventures of the passengers into the communities.

The visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the island and will explore the rich culture, vibrant cuisine, warm hospitality along with the scenic beauty and distinctive local experiences. The cruise tourism will continue to play a vital role in supporting the local communities and delivering meaningful economic benefits across the island.

As per the released schedule the Saint Lucia will receive twenty-three (23) ships during this week of the ongoing cruise season.

Sr. No.

Date

Ships Name

Capacity

1.

Jan 18, 2026

Emerald Sakara

100

2.

Jan 19, 2026

MSC Virtuoso

6334

3.

Jan 20, 2026

Wind Surf

310

4.

Jan 20, 2026

Odyssey of the Seas

4905

5.

Jan 20, 2026

Explora 2

100

6.

Jan 21, 2026

Iona

6509

7.

Jan 21, 2026

Enchanted Princess

3660

8.

Jan 21, 2026

Norwegian Sky

2004

9.

Jan 21, 2026

Costa Fascinosa

3780

10.

Jan 21, 2026

Wind Surf

310

11.

Jan 22, 2026

Viking Sea

930

12.

Jan 22, 2026

Norwegian Epic

4228

13.

Jan 22, 2026

Aidsol

2202

14.

Jan 23, 2026

Renaissance

1440

15.

Jan 23, 2026

MS Insignia

824

16.

Jan 23, 2026

Royal Clipper

227

17.

Jan 24, 2026

Aida Perla

3400

18.

Jan 24, 2026

Caribbean Princess

3142

19.

Jan 24, 2026

Silver Spirit

540

20.

Jan 24, 2026

Le Bellot

182

21.

Jan 25, 2026

Hull 004

1100

22.

Jan 25, 2026

Seabourn Ovation

604

23.

Jan 25, 2026

Royal Clipper

227

These cruise ships are arriving as part of the ongoing cruise season in Saint Lucia. With the arrival of these cruise ships the island is set to host over 47,000 passengers who explore the nation’s attractions and unique offerings.

Latest Stories

Related Articles