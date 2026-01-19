Saint Lucia breaks records with massive surge in Cruise Ship arrivals, highlighting growing appeal

Saint Lucia is preparing to welcome 23 cruise ships this week, bringing over 47,000 passengers to explore the island’s rich culture.

Saint Lucia: The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia has released the schedule of cruise ships that will arrive during this ongoing week. The island nation is set to welcome 23 cruise ships beginning from Jan 18 to 25, 2026.

Reportedly, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is all prepared to welcome the passengers expected to visit the island. The officials are looking forward to seeing the ventures of the passengers into the communities.

The visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the island and will explore the rich culture, vibrant cuisine, warm hospitality along with the scenic beauty and distinctive local experiences. The cruise tourism will continue to play a vital role in supporting the local communities and delivering meaningful economic benefits across the island.

As per the released schedule the Saint Lucia will receive twenty-three (23) ships during this week of the ongoing cruise season.

Sr. No. Date Ships Name Capacity 1. Jan 18, 2026 Emerald Sakara 100 2. Jan 19, 2026 MSC Virtuoso 6334 3. Jan 20, 2026 Wind Surf 310 4. Jan 20, 2026 Odyssey of the Seas 4905 5. Jan 20, 2026 Explora 2 100 6. Jan 21, 2026 Iona 6509 7. Jan 21, 2026 Enchanted Princess 3660 8. Jan 21, 2026 Norwegian Sky 2004 9. Jan 21, 2026 Costa Fascinosa 3780 10. Jan 21, 2026 Wind Surf 310 11. Jan 22, 2026 Viking Sea 930 12. Jan 22, 2026 Norwegian Epic 4228 13. Jan 22, 2026 Aidsol 2202 14. Jan 23, 2026 Renaissance 1440 15. Jan 23, 2026 MS Insignia 824 16. Jan 23, 2026 Royal Clipper 227 17. Jan 24, 2026 Aida Perla 3400 18. Jan 24, 2026 Caribbean Princess 3142 19. Jan 24, 2026 Silver Spirit 540 20. Jan 24, 2026 Le Bellot 182 21. Jan 25, 2026 Hull 004 1100 22. Jan 25, 2026 Seabourn Ovation 604 23. Jan 25, 2026 Royal Clipper 227

These cruise ships are arriving as part of the ongoing cruise season in Saint Lucia. With the arrival of these cruise ships the island is set to host over 47,000 passengers who explore the nation’s attractions and unique offerings.