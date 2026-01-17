Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa featured on USA Today’s list of best resorts

The resort is set to boost Saint Lucia’s economy through jobs, tourism growth, and ripple effects across multiple local industries.

Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa has been featured on USA TODAY 10BEST’s list of Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts. It is a significant milestone for Secrets St. Lucia Resort and Spa. This achievement will help in boosting the tourism economy of Saint Lucia and help in delivering an exceptional guest experience and an unlimited luxury experience.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Ernest Hilaire, took this applause to his Facebook account and stated “Congratulations to Secrets St. Lucia Resort and Spa on your recognition. Already turning heads for exceptional service as a Caribbean Destination.”

Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa, a luxurious adults-only resort, offers guests a privileged location on the Caribbean coast of Saint Lucia with a pristine stretch of white-sand beach. The newly transformed 355-room luxury resort, located on the scenic coastline of the former Morgan Bay property in Choc, represents a substantial EC$240 million investment into Saint Lucia’s economy. Meticulously redesigned, the resort embodies the signature elegance, romance, and world-class service for which the Secrets brand is celebrated.

The Resorts and spas boosts Saint Lucia's economy by creating numerous jobs, attracting tourists, driving foreign exchange, attracting investments, and creating high value wellness tourism experiences. It also caters to the growing demand for luxury accommodations, service, and experiences. Resort Owner Jeff Mullen said “This resort will also create ripple effects across the economy, providing opportunities for taxi drivers, vendors, farmers, and service providers—strengthening the livelihoods of many Saint Lucians.”

The Tourism Analytics data for Saint Lucia shows a strong post-pandemic recovery, with tourism rebounding to record or near-record levels by 2024 and continuing into 2025, though with mixed month-to-month performance. Total visitor arrivals in 2024 grew by about 14% compared to 2023 and exceeded pre-COVID 2019 levels, driven largely by stopover visitors, with the United States remaining the largest source market.

In 2025, some months recorded increases in stopover arrivals year-on-year while others saw slight declines, indicating normalization after rapid growth, with stopover tourism remaining the backbone of Saint Lucia’s tourism sector.