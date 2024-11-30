St Kitts and Nevis: Conaree Football Stadium nears completion

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew announced that significant work is progressing in the stadium, and it is getting ready for official commissioning.

30th of November 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: A brand-new Conaree Football Stadium is nearing completion in St Kitts and Nevis and is expected to be commissioned soon. The state-of-the-art facility will be constructed to provide a platform for the players and enhance their skills with the staging of different tournaments. 

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew announced that significant work is progressing in the stadium, and it is getting ready for official commissioning. He said that the completion of the stadium will mark their commitment towards the people of Conaree who will be benefited with a space in terms of building connections and fostering sports sector. 

Earlier this week, he also visited the community along with Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins and builder Ellison Isaac. PM Drew noted that they are delighted to report that the stadium is nearing completion. He also extended gratitude to Duan Ferdinand for their dedication and advocacy for the Conaree community and noted that their support has made the project successful and possible. 

PM Terrance Drew's role in Conaree Football Stadium Project

Prime Minister Dr Drew announced the timeline of the project and noted that in 2014, when he became the candidate from the Labour Party, he voiced for the project. He proposed an idea to install fencing around the field and improve basic facilities with proper construction. 

After that, the then Labour government decided to construct the stadium and gave their approval while signing a contract with a local builder Ellison Isaac from Conaree. He constructed the fence and improved other facilities at the stadium, aiming to boost the sports sector. 

With a change in government when unity came into power, the stadium was halted and not built, as per the prime minister. He said that the team unity delivered 40-foot container to the authorities in the stadium that were used as a changing room. 

When the Labour Party again formed the government, PM Terrance Drew restarted the project and expressed delight in witnessing the project. 

Anglina Byron

