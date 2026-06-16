Guyana reduces passport processing time to three days under new system

Standard passport applications will now be processed within three working days, with expedited options available in 24 hours or less, as authorities expand digital and in-person services nationwide.

Guyana: Passports can now be expected within 3 days in Guyana as per the recent launch of new policy by the Immigration Support Department on June 15. The announcement was made during the latest edition of Police Round Up which broadcasted on the official YouTube channel of Guyana Police Force.

The recent developments include standard passport processing to be around 3 working days along with expedited services to turn up in 24 hours or even same day in some cases (depending on urgency and fees).

Quoting Stephen Telford, Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, “Yes, immigration is doing wonderful. The passport turnaround time is three working days. So, if you apply for a passport today, today is Tuesday, you'll get that passport on Thursday.”

The latest changes come under the efforts to modernise and ease the work flow at the Immigration Services to facilitate the Guaynese people with their travel requirements.

Adding to the list of latest amenities, introduction of passports with longer validity periods has taken place. “This means fewer renewals, less inconvenience,

and greater value for every citizen.”, said Telford. It can now have a validity of five or ten years depending upon the choice of the individual. However, children below ten, can only be provided with a five year passport due to identification risks.

The department has decided to foster modernisation in terms of accessibility and thus, embarked on a ‘decentralisation program’. In the similar light, nation-wide facilities of passport offices have been largely produced with offices already established in Lenora, Lethem, Port Morant, Linden, New Amsterdam, and Anna Regina.

Expansion of communities covered under the passport services has also taken place to boost accessibility. Alongside, Mobile Passport Enrollment Kit has been launched as a special provision for people who are elderly, living with disabilities, hospital patients, and others facing special circumstances.

This innovative solution allows immigration officers to travel directly to citizens and is rooted in inclusion. The official quoted a recent case of Ana Regina to justify the efficiency of the service.

To clear the backlog and reconnect citizens with their travel documents, this June month has been designated as ‘Passport Collection Month’ by the department. Every Saturday of this month has been dedicated between zero nine hours to fifteen hours for persons to come to any one of the passport offices and uplift the passport.

For further assistance, provisions of ‘e-forms’ and ‘e-gates’ have come into being : “The online embarkation and disembarkation form has simplified travel procedures by reducing paperwork and allowing travellers to complete essential requirements before arriving at ports of entry. Complementing this initiative are e-gates, which are helping to reduce waiting times and improve the overall passenger experience. Together, these technologies are creating a smoother, faster, and more convenient journey for travellers entering and leaving Guyana,” said Telford.

However, the gates are designed for persons who are 16 years and older to use. If someone is below 16, they will have to go to the booth to be processed.

Behind every border checkpoint and every security screening will be a trained immigration officer making critical decisions as the department denies to ignore the importance of the human element throughout the process.

In the end, the official highlighted that the Immigration Support Services Department is driven by innovation and stands at the forefront of the transformation in consonance with Guyana’s long term commitment to become a modern and digitally connected nation.