De People’s Show to return to St Kitts and Nevis with Watch Party

St Kitts and Nevis: De People’s Show will return to St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday from 7 pm to 9:30 pm at Champions Bar of Port Zante. The event will be hosted by Pinochio and Sweet Sister Sensia and greet the fans through a specific “Watch Party”.

The event will air on Creatv Chan every Wednesday and the local talent will be given a chance to celebrate the culture and enhance music heritage of St Kitts and Nevis. The show will serve as the platform to inform, entertain and connect.

The powerhouse Sweet Sister Sensia and Pinochio will embrace the stage as they have dominated the industry with their charisma, dedication and passion for storytelling. The event will also enhance the skills of the local artists and make them shape their artform in the music industry.

The show is loved by people from across the globe as it offers a chance to the travellers to enhance their experience in sports, entertainment and other industries. De People’s Show will offer something for everyone in terms of culture, stories and energy, aiming to benefit the talents at the local level.

The event will be held through a collaboration between the Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Cooperatives and the Creative Economy and De People’s Show. It will invite the people to attend the people’s show watch party and embrace cultural richness of St Kitts and Nevis.

Samal Duggins, Minister for Creative Economy expressed pride in staging the event and uplifting the creative industry. He asked the patrons to come together and celebrate the massive return of De People’s Show. The special appearances will be provided by Dejour and Virgil who will entertain the audience and enhance music heritage of St Kitts and Nevis.

The music will also be provided by Ek the Real Right, Xtortion Sounds and DJ Tero with special giveaways.