Grenadian singer Jeverson Ramirez performs at CANEX 2025 Mega Concert in Algiers

Grenada: Grenadian singer and songwriter Jeverson Ramirez performed at the CANEX 2025 Mega Concert in Algiers on Friday. He has performed alongside South African hitmaker Musa Keys and Nigeria Afrobeats icon Wizkid, enhancing the culture of the small Caribbean country.

The high-profile concert was part of the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) program, aiming to entertain the audience. The event is the part of the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) which is considered one of Africa’s largest platforms for cultural and commercial exchange.

The participation of Ramirez marked a milestone for Caribbean representation at the stage where continental events are embraced. Orlando Romain, Advisor to the Government of Grenada and a member of the CANEX Advisory Group emphasized that Ramirez’s appearance was part of Afreximbank’s broader initiative.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing and deepening Africa-Caribbean ties through culture and trade. The CANEX program was launched by the bank, aiming to offer developmental and promotional opportunities for Global African creatives. It also boosts the culture in the countries from the Caribbean region.

“Jeverson is an exceptional talent, versatile, energetic, and a true ambassador for Caribbean creativity,” Romain said. “It was a proud moment to watch him share the stage with global stars like Wizkid and other leading African artists.”

Romain also spotlighted Grenada’s domestic efforts to strengthen its creative industries. “Through the Office of Creative Affairs, we’ve been driving the development of the sector by offering 100% concessions and establishing a $2 million business development fund, of which nearly $1.8 million has already been deployed to support local creatives,” he added.

In addition to that, Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell accompanied by Joseph Andall, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade & Export Development, and the Grenadian delegation, have arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 2nd AU-CARICOM Summit.

Citizens also lauded their presence and mentioned that Ramirez took the international stage in Algiers, proudly flying the flag for Grenada with unmatched passion and purpose.

One of the users added, “Keep shining my brother GRENADA to the world all the best. Awesome job on the international stage.”

Another user added, “Come on people more support for our own love in the house.”