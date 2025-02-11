Around 79 cruise ships to dock in Antigua in Feb 2025

The ships will dock at various Antigua berths, including St John’s, Barbuda, and Falmouth, with over a thousand passengers expected in one day.

Antigua and Barbuda: Around 79 cruise ships will dock in Antigua Cruise Port in February 2025 as part of the ongoing cruise season 2024/2025. With the combined passenger capacity of the vessels, the island nation is expected to welcome travellers in millions for this month and secure a great milestone.

Among the vessels set to arrive are Viking Sea, Enchanted Princess, Norwegian Breakway, Britannia, Emerald Sakara, Star Flyer, Mein Schiff 2, Wind Surf, Silver Moon, MSC Virtuosa, Resilient Lady, Seabourn Ovation, Marella Explorer 2, Explorer of the Seas, Costa Fortuna, Sea Dream 1, Marella Discovery, Freedom of the Seas, Celebrity Beyond, Arvia, Celebrity Eclipse, Le Ponant, and AIDAAperla.

The ships will dock at different berths of Antigua including St John’s, Barbuda, and Falmouth with an expected arrival of over thousands of passengers in one day. More than one cruise vessel will arrive in Antigua and Barbuda and grace the shores of the small island.

The cruise ships with a capacity of 3000 to 5000 passengers will also provide service to the country, enhancing the offerings of Heritage Quay at St John’s.

Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez praises thriving cruise sector

Earlier, Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez expressed delight and lauded the thriving cruise sector of Antigua and Barbuda. He said that with this enhanced capacity and improved infrastructure of Antigua Cruise Port, the travellers from across the globe visited the country and experienced the local offerings.

The arrival of the cruise ships will provide business to the locals and benefit tour operators, street vendors, taxi drivers and other small shop owners. It will generate income and employment opportunities, boosting the local economy and the tourism capacity of Antigua and Barbuda.

Tourism Minister Fernandez also outlined that they are also expected to welcome over 1.3 to 1.4 million passengers for this cruise season 2024/2025. With enhanced infrastructural development at fifth pier of Antigua cruise port, the ministry will welcome tourists from across the globe.