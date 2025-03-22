JetBlue expands service to Guyana: Second daily flight between Georgetown and New York

The service expansion is expected to enhance connectivity and provide seamless, affordable travel options for passengers between Guyana and the United States.

JetBlue Airways has announced its service expansion to Guyana with the introduction of a second daily flight service between Georgetown, Cheddi Jagan International Airport and New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport. Services effective from 12th June, 2025 are expected to play a significant role in providing seamless and affordable travel options to all the passengers.

This expansion in flight services will double the JetBlue’s services on the route, boosting not only the tourism but also enhancing the connectivity between both Guyana and the United States of America.

Emphasising on the addition of JetBlue’s second daily flight, the Chief Executive Officer of Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Ramesh Ghir described it as a testament to the robust growth. He added that this significant growth outlines the increase demand of Guyana among international travellers and the international air-carriers.

CEO further mentioned about the significant rise in passenger arrivals, attributing its success to the services provided by around 12 international airlines. As per reports, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport is currently served by around 12 international airlines, offering flights to 14 destinations.

Not only this, the airport has also welcomed some of the notable additions in air-carriers since 2020, doubling the number of international carriers serving Guyana. The list of carriers includes the presence of LIAT 2020, Avianca Airlines, Sky High Dominicana, InterCaribbean Airways, British Airways, and United Airlines.

Cheddi Jagan International Airport registers 20% growth in passenger traffic

This remarkable increase in the arrival of carriers has played a major role in marking continuous success for the airport as they have witnessed significant passenger growth in the last year, recording a 17% rise as compared to the previous year. The airport also marked a substantial growth of 20% in the passenger numbers in 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024.

Additionally, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will also be starting its operations effective from June 2025, providing services between Amsterdam (AMS) and Georgetown via St. Maarten (SXM). These services will not only enhance Guyana’s global connectivity but will also play a major role in directing its link to Europe.

CEO Ramesh Ghir asserted that this expansion of new international carriers sheds light on the positive impact created by the Government in its continued investment in Air Service Department. He added that this growth demonstrates not just numbers but highlights the Government’s commitment towards connecting Guyana to the world, fostering its economic conditions and driving tourism development.

He further on behalf of the entire airport authorities aims to maintain the momentum and ensuring Cheddi Jagan International Airport remains a world-class gateway for the nation.