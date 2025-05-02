‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer Jill Sobule dies in house fire at 66

American Singer Jill Sobule was lauded for her work, but received special attention for her single ‘I Kissed a Girl’ which attracted her immense popularity among LGBTQ community.

The renowned American Singer and Songwriter, Jill Sobule has died in a housefire that broke out in Minneapolis Minnesota, a close source confirmed. Sobule was just 66 years old when she died and was considered one of the America’s most iconic Bisexual stars.

She was well lauded for her work, but specifically for her single ‘I Kissed a Girl’ which garnered immense popularity among LGBTQ community. The song later turned out to be an anthem for the LGBTQ and till date it is widely lauded across the world.

The lyrics of the song which starts with a story of two girls discussing girly talks of how guys asked them out and later turns to the two having drinks and smokes, suddenly puts attention to ‘I kissed a girl.’

“We had a drink

We had a smoke

She took off her overcoat

I kissed a girl.

I kissed a girl,’ the lyrics says.

The conversation deepens after the narrator mentioned about drinks, as she states that Jenny, her friend, calls her boyfriend that she would be late. The two women start to embrace the intimacy they’ve found in each other. The chorus then emphasizes that “kissing a girl doesn’t change the world.”

The emotional story about connection, curiosity and freedom to explore became one of the most viral moments of the time. The iconic star immediately rose to fame in 90s and 2000s, however her tragic death has left everyone in shock and her fans in a state of mourning.

Netizens are expressing their grief online through social media and sending their condolences to family and friends.

A user on Facebook named Stephen Andrews wrote, “Sad news. I saw her in 1991 when she opened for Joe Jackson in Atlanta, GA and again 31 years later when she opened for The Fixx, also in Atlanta. Great musician with a great personality and with a sense of humour. RIP.”

Notably, renowned faces in the music industry extended their condolences for the singer. Renowned Jane Wiedlin stated on her social media shared a post and she wrote, “I am devastated to post that the great Jill Sobule perished in a fire this morning. Jill was not only a genius songwriter but an incredible human being. KV and I co-wrote the Go-Go’s song “Daisy Chain” with Jill, who was primarily known for her 1995 hit “I Kissed A Girl” …not to be confused w a later tune that took that title. I feel lucky that she was in my life and heartbroken that she has left us far too soon.”

A post was also shared by Jill Sobule’s PR Team on her official social media confirming her death.

Sobule was notably scheduled to perform this coming Friday in Denver, however now a free get-together is expected to take place in her honour.