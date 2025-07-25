Grenada passes Law allowing 16-year-olds to access sexual health services without parental consent

Grenada: The age for sexual and reproductive healthcare has been reduced to 16 years in Grenada under the “Age of Civil Legal Responsibility (Amendment) Act, 2015." With new amendments, young people aged 16+ will now be able to access sexual testing including STI testing, pregnancy care or counselling without needing parental consent.



The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell in an interview, saying that the bill is about protection, not permission. He further clarified that the bill will ensure the safety of the children who will be given proper access to the facilities related to it. However, he stressed that the bill will not lower the legal age for sex which is 16.



As per the prime minister, several studies have outlined that many youth in Grenada become sexually active as early as age 12, and far too many face sexual abuse including incest. He said that when these things happen, children are often left legally powerless to seek help.



PM Mitchell hailed the bill and described that it will help in closing that gap and provide substantial help or path to these young people. It is aimed at ensuring proper support, safety and healing for these young people.



However, the bill is massively criticized by the people and the opposition party of Grenada. According to them, the bill is allowing a minor the right and snatch a right of a parent for giving permission to medical professionals or in cases of rape or any other violent situation to access by law sexual and reproductive health treatment.



One of the citizens added that the new bill of the government of Grenada is not a progressive leap, it is a devastating blow to parental authority, public trust, and fundamental ethics.



Another citizen commented, “Thank you PM. No one speaks of the embarrassing moments, where, having suspicion of a girl's sexual activity, said girl is carried to the doctor as a parent or guardian solicits an exam to determine whether the girl is sexually active! Remember too, Sexual and reproductive health is an important component of adolescents' overall health.”



One citizen named Kathy Lean added, “So wait nah...government want to takeover a parent position? This is crazy!!! Mr Government this is none of you all business its the parent and their children business. Your excuse is poor there's more to this ..its all a plan but the future will speak.”