Dominica’s Independence Parade set to dazzle with Cultural Performances and National Pride

Dominica: The opening of the Independence Parade is all set for 28th September which will begin from 3:00 pm with several planned events. This parade will commence from Goodwill Road and end at Roseau Promenade setting a distinct experience for all.

The parade has been planned to include these events to mark it as a grand celebration of the cultural heritage of the island nation. These include Jing Ping, Drumming, and Steel Pan performances that let the audience experience the musical heritage of the island nation.

Performances on the Kalinago culture will be another highlight of the event setting the mood towards a more inclusive and traditional observance.

The participants of the parade will all be dressed up in traditional National Wear who all will be celebrating the Flag Day along the parade. However, excitement remains high for the youngest and Baddest Signal Band, who will be performing live at the event.

Accompanying them will be many other singers and artists of the Dominican region who will set the audience to groove over their beats.

The parade will also provide the locals with an enthralling experience of Dominica’s Culture setting the excitement high for the upcoming 46th independence day of the nation.

The authorities apart from the parade have also announced several other activities which will let the audience groove with pride over the nation’s significant achievement.

This year’s independence celebrations set under the theme ‘Peyi Nou, Kado Nou’ will celebrate the island’s milestone achievement through the celebration of the Cultural Heritage, Cultural Competitions, National observances, cherishing Kweyol culture, Festivals, and Fetes.

Apart from the celebrations, there are plans to light the island with the bright colours of Dominica’s flag. This will create a wave of Patriotism among the citizens. Besides that, Art Exhibitions and pageant competitions will set the tone for independence celebrations.

As Independence Day in Dominica approaches, the excitement among the citizens is expected to rise. With already planned activities going through for more than a month, the hype is expected to increase with every other activity.