107-run partnership between Brandon King and Evin Lewis wins T20 for Windies against Sri Lanka

West Indies: A powerful partnership of 107 runs between Brandon King and Evin Lewis secured the first victory in the T20 series against Sri Lanka on Sunday. At Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, West Indies won the match by 5 wickets and two players played crucial knocks of 54 deliveries.

As West Indies visited Sri Lanka for a cricket tour, their campaign started with victory in the match away from their home ground. Brandon King and Evin Lewis remained unbeatable during the second innings of the match as the Windies won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Sri Lanka made 179 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs and set the target of 180 runs for the Windies. The batting performance remained powerful from Sri Lanka’s batsmen as Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis scored half-century by making 59 off 35 and 51 off 40 respectively.

However, the bowlers from West Indies also showcased masterclass by taking back-to-back wickets with Romario Shepherd taking two wickets in his four over spell with 39 runs. Gudakesh Motie also took one wicket in his two over spell with 16 runs and Shamar Springer took one wicket with 25 runs in the 2 overs.

Partnership between Brandon King and Evin Lewis

Brandon King played with a strike rate of 190.91 and provided momentum to the West Indies in the starting overs. He played a knock of 63 runs off 33 deliveries while hitting 11 fours and one six and gave a solid start for the team. King secured the “Player of the Match” award and expressed delight in winning the match.

He added that he is glad to be back on the field and chasing a target of 180 requires a strong powerplay and they were willing to do so.

Brandon King was well supported by Evin Lewis who made 50 runs off 28 deliveries and played with a strike rate of 178.57. He scored five fours and four sixes and made a stable partnership with King for providing effective start in the powerplay.

They chased the target in 19.1 overs and earned the victory in the first match of the tour.

Upcoming Matches

The second T20 match between the two teams is scheduled to be held on October 15, 2024 as West Indies has been leading with 1-0 score. The third T20 is scheduled to be held on October 17, 2024 and the winner of two out of three matches will be declared the winner of the series.