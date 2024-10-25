Highlights from 2024 food festival held in St Kitts and Nevis

The Food Festival notably took place from 12th October to 18th October 2024 across the island with many planned events.

St Kitts and Nevis: The 2024 food festival, held in light of World Food Day has concluded well in St Kitts and Nevis and here are the highlights of the most cherished food event.

The Food Festival notably took place from 12th October to 18th October 2024 across the island with many planned events. These included agricultural fairs, exhibitions, and teaching fish processing and pottery skills.

The event, which has now concluded across the island, turned out to be a huge success and a potential learning platform for the farmers. The event’s highlight was the World Food Day Eat Local Fair.

WORLD FOOD DAY EAT’S LOCAL FAIR

The World Food Day Eat Local Fair took place at Independence Square on 16th October 2024. This event was meant to promote high-quality, fresh, and locally produced food, in which pork stood out among all.

The meat was the highlight of the event as it was promoted among local food and products. Pork is notably one of the most eaten meat varieties across St Kitts and Nevis, and it was clear from the varieties displayed at the fair.

World Food Day Eat Local Fair The World Food Day Eat Local Fair was more than just a local food exhibition as it fit perfectly with the government’s aim of pushing towards achieving the 25 by 25 agenda, designed under CARICOM. The agenda seeks to reduce food imports in the Caribbean and is making significant progress on the island.

FISH FRY COMPETITION

Another major event that grabbed the attention of the locals was the Fish Fry competition that took place on the last day of the celebration. The event was held at the Old Road Fisheries Complex at 5:30 pm. The event on 18th October turned exciting for the families and locals joining it as it featured chefs showcasing their signature dishes.

PLANTAIN AND BANANA SUCKERS DISTRIBUTED UNDER WORLD FOOD DAY

During the week-long event, the authorities also distributed approximately 13,000 bananas and over 12,000 plantain suckers to boost local production. These donations were made to the farmers and backyard gardeners to maintain the production of the food supplies.

Donations for the farmers This initiative aimed at supporting the farmers by providing them with the necessary resources to boost the production of the specific crops that are well suited to be grown in the island’s environment.

This initiative apart from this also highlights the importance of agriculture as well as aligns directly with the global goals of the authorities to eliminate hunger and import dependency on the island. This will ultimately showcase sustainability and a versatile food system for all.

HIGH SCHOOL EDUCATION AND AWARENESS TOUR

As the celebration for World Food Day was announced by the authorities, students from across the constituencies were excited about the event held specifically for their teaching. This event was a tour planned by the Ministry of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis and it majorly focused on teaching the students about food security and food safety.

Awaring the students about food security and food safety In this event, several schools participated including Saddlers Secondary School, Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Cayon High School, and Verchilds High School. During the visit to these schools, the authorities highlighted the role of local farming and fishing in driving the nation’s agricultural landscape.

The event’s highlight was teaching about food safety and production which was set in order to train the young minds in the traditional yet crucial agricultural practices to sustain in the future.

AWARDS PRESENTED TO FARMERS FOR THEIR CONTRIBUTION TO AGRICULTURE

As World Food Day progressed in St Kitts and Nevis, several awards along with paychecks were presented to farmers across the communities for their contribution to the success of the event and the overall agriculture sector of the island nation.

The Fisher of the Year award was presented to Darwin Francis, the Crop Farmer of the Year award was presented to Leon Anthony, and the Livestock Farmer of the Year was presented to Cervin Bradshaw.

These awards, apart from the recognition, acted as a support to the agriculturists by the authorities to increase their capabilities and grow much stronger for greater sustainability.

World Food Day 2024 has now been concluded and has managed to set an insightful impact on the residents of St Kitts and Nevis. The activities planned in light of this celebration received immense recognition among the netizens leading them to actively participate in all of the events.

WORLD FOOD DAY’S FAIR CONNECTION WITH 25 BY 25 AGENDA

The Twin Island Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is progressing at a steady rate over the 25 by 25 agenda established by the CARICOM. The event which was the celebration of local food supplies and farmers, also focused on aiding the latter with more contingency and ease in achieving their goals.

These substantial reliefs provided to the farmers led to more developed agricultural practices and then to a huge healthy harvest. This ultimately leads to a development in the economy as fewer food items will be imported hence creating a solution to the 25 by 25 agenda.





Disclaimer: The update on the Highlights of the 2024 food festival held in St Kitts and Nevis is purely written by Associates Times. Readers can explore more such topics through the website and get the latest news on the daily happenings in the Caribbean region.