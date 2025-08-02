Great Tides Waterpark set to open in Bahamas’ private island

Bahamas: A Great Tides Waterpark is set to open in the Great Stirrup Cay, a private island in the Bahamas in the early 2026. The island is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line which has made the announcement to make the space more attractive for the visitors and travellers who visit the country from across the globe.

The water park will feature major attractions to attract travellers from across the globe. It will feature an 800-foot long “lazy dynamic” river, a faster lazy river and a swim-up bar, aiming to offer exclusive experience to the travellers.

In addition to that, the park will also feature illuminated grotto, aiming to offer bioluminescent vibes. The Tidal tower will also be part of the waterpark and the area will have eight of the island’s 19 waterslides. It will also include two drop slides which will be the tallest on the island.

The waterpark will also have dual racing slides, body slides and tube slides, sending riders through spirals that will change direction. The cliff-jumping experiences will also be available in the park as the platforms will be 10 and 15 feet high.

On the other hand, the other waterslides are much smaller and will be in the splash zone for children. The waterpark will also be available for the foreign tourists as they will be spending time.

The island consisted of white sandy beaches, bright blue seas and other scenic views where cruise passengers arrive for their relaxation and new adventure. At the island, the travellers are known for chilling on the sand or doing activities such as snorkelling, watersports, ziplining and other games.

The Jet Karts Water Track will also be available in the water park; it will be described as the “mini aquatic race course with jet karts.” It will combine go-karting with jetskiing. In addition to that, the island is also planning to build a new pier that will allow for two ships to dock.