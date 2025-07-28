Trinidad: 16-Year-Old Drowns Off Chaguaramas Beach Despite Rescue Efforts

Two people tried to rescue him, but the strong current dragged all three underwater.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 16-year-old schoolboy from Prizgar Lands, Laventille in Trinidad and Tobago drowned on Saturday while swimming near the beach behind five islands, Chaguaramas. Isaiah Pemberton, a student at San Juan North Secondary School, went to the beach along with his friends and relatives.

The incident reportedly unfolded at around 3:00 pm, when Isaiah started shouting for help as he was swept away by a strong current. Attempts to rescue him were also made by his friends present in the water.

As per reports, two people went to rescue him, but the current pulled all three of them down. The two who went for the rescue, however, were able to fight their way out to safety, but Isaiah was dragged beneath the surface and disappeared.

Emergency services immediately responded to the site, who then launched a joint search and rescue operation. The Trinidad and Tobago Coast guard, Coastal Unit, Emergency Health Services, Five Islands lifeguards, and officers from the Carenage Police Station joined in the investigations.

An hour later Isaiah’s dead body was recovered by the Coast Guard Divers from the waters. He was immediately rushed to the St James Medical Complex, where a CPR was performed by doctors. Other saving measures were also used, but all efforts to revive him failed, and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Residents raise safety concerns

The police officials are conducting a thorough investigation into the case and the circumstances revolving around his tragic drowning. Residents and community members are however, expressing their deep condolences towards Isaiah death.

Asad AbdulMalick, a resident pointed out the importance of teaching swimming to young kids as he wrote, “Please learn and teach your children to swim and life saving techniques if you are a beach goer...we live on an Island and nit much I us can actually swim.. FROM GOD WE CAME AND TO GOD WE ALL SHALL RETURN ONE DAY.”

Another resident named Julie Mohammed stated, “Omg this is so sad every school vacation something is always happening to children and they never makes it back to school lord father hv mercy.”