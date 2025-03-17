PM Mottley honors Dr Keith Rowley, calls him a ‘Faithful Leader’ in farewell message

PM Mia Mottley emphasized her personal relationship with Dr Rowley, stating that she truly enjoyed interacting with him as they worked closely together in recent years as leaders of their respective nations.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley extended a heartfelt note to former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley as he has officially resigned from his position of Prime Minister of the nation. She expressed her wishes, while calling Dr Keith Rowley her ‘Brother’, emphasizing he had been a faithful and passionate leader.

“He has been a faithful steward of the affairs of his country and the region, both as head of government and head of the regional integration body — always forthright, passionate and ready to defend our people as well as our right as Caribbean nations to chart our own destiny by promoting an approach to regional development that is based on mutual respect and collaboration,” she wrote.

PM Mottley also emphasized the personal relation she had with Dr Rowley as she said that she truly enjoyed interacting with him, where they both had worked closely together during recent years as the leaders of their respective nations. She then extended her wishes to Dr Rowley for his future outside the government office.

“I sincerely wish Dr. Rowley the very best in whatever he chooses to do as he demits office,” she noted.

Who replaced Dr Keith Rowley after resigning?

The former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley has now been replaced by the Minister of Energy Stuart Young. He will be sworn in as the new Prime Minister on 17th March at 10 am at the President’s house.

PM Rowley announced his resignation on 3rd January, after serving for the island nation for at least 45 years. However, he handed over his resignation letter to President Christine Kangaloo on March 12, but the contents of the same were never publicly released.

His announcement shook everyone across Trinidad and Tobago; however, he also received a huge backlash online for his work as he resigned. Some claimed that he never worked for the nations, however some also stood in his support emphasizing that he served well.