Construction for new multi-purpose court kickstarts in Dominica

Roseau, Dominica: The construction for the new multi-purpose court has kickstarted in Lilly Valley and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2025. The facility is being prepared as the platform for basketball, netball and volleyball, aiming to enhance the sports sector in Dominica.

Dr Irving McIntyre, Minister for Finance shared glimpses of the facility and noted that this will be used for several purposes in sports while generating economic opportunities for the citizens residing in Trafalgar.

The new facility is also expected to address the social ills of society with an intent to enhance positive environment across the community. It will foster sporting activities among the children and make them connect with people through different sports such as volleyball, basketball and many other games.

With the complex, the young generation will be given a chance to foster their game and participate in different leagues that are being taking place in Dominica. The facility will also be used for the staging of several events including cultural, sports and carnival activities, aiming to enhance connection within the community.

Minister McIntyre added that the social ills will be addressed through the facility by inviting young people to be involved in the games and the sports. It will also invite the elder citizens to gather and interact with the younger generation on the regular basis, bridging the generation gaps in the country.

The facility is aimed at providing a chance to boost physical activity among the younger generation which will help in combating obesity and chronic non-communicable diseases. Finance Minister added that the facility will play significant role in diversifying the sports sector as well as boosting the economic opportunities within the community.

He said that the economic opportunities that are available within the community will be enhanced during the tournaments that will be hosted in the facility. It will boost positive interaction and support the businesses of the locals in the country.