UAE to have AI Cabinet advisor; netizens appreciate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's move

In a shocking twist the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has shared and announcement outlining that the National Artificial Intelligence System of UAE will be appointed as an advisory member to the cabinet, starting January 2026. This significant move has drawn a lot of appreciation from the netizens, citing that the leader is moving parallel with Artificial Intelligence.

The announcement was made through an official post on his ‘X’ account where he noted, “We also announce that the National Artificial Intelligence System will be adopted as an advisory member of the Cabinet, the Ministerial Development Council, and all boards of directors of federal entities and government companies, starting in January 2026.”

He further emphasized that the goal of his administration is to support the decision-making process in the mentioned councils and immediate analyses of their decisions. The AI system will provide technical advice and enhance the efficiency of the government policies adopted by these councils.

“Our goal is being ready today for the coming decades and ensuring continuing prosperity and a decent life for the following generations,” he added.

While he made the announcement, social media has burst with opinions with many calling the decision a smart move.

A user named Davis Tan wrote on social media, “UAE doing big experiment telling us AI can be the government giving us right advice.”

Another user named Bill Gordon wrote, “what a daring intelligent fwd looking decision. He who dares.... Perhaps America and Australia might run Ai candidates at next election, as members of a new national nonparty line team, whose sole purpose is to rule in the interest of the nation.”

“Great leader who’s striving to be make his nation no.1 in Middle East in all aspects… from desert to heaven UAE “where the world loves to live,”Sam Sun another user wrote on Facebook.

“AI exposes secrets and future plans to competitors because all information given is created and controlled by people,” Angel Roben cited his concern.